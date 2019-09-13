Hollywood star tipped to appear on The Masked Singer

Could James Corden be one of the competitors on The Masked Singer?

That's the word from production sources with the British TV host jetting into Sydney for just a weekend a few weeks back.

Corden was spotted in the audience at Muriel's Wedding musical at the Lyric Theatre.

James Corden. Picture: CBS

And joining the dots, Confidential can't help but wonder if he'll be appearing as the big international star touted for The Masked Singer.

It would make sense given Ten owners CBS in the US are responsible for the Hollywood stars The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden has in the past snuck into Sydney to work on film projects, most notably on the Peter Rabbit films.

Elsewhere, Jessica Mauboy has also been touted as a possible contender, which Confidential can confirm won't be happening. Prinnie Stevens and Bindi Irwin are also rumoured contestants for the show that launches on September 23 with a judging panel of Lindsay Lohan, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue.

The series will feature 12 celebrities in costumes with their faces concealed by masks. Their identities will be unknown to other contestants as well as the judges, who will do their best to identify the singer solely from their voice and clues.

Speaking to Confidential this week, Lohan said she struggled guessing the contestants.

"When they did take off the mask and you see that the person is not necessarily a singer or a musician, it was really cool to see they were able to come out of their skin when they were behind the mask," Lohan said.

Jessica Mauboy at the David Jones Bright Night Fashion Show held at the David Jones Flagship store in Sydney. Picture: Christian Gilles

Prinnie Stevens.

Bindi Irwin attends Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)