Hollywood star joined climate heroes at protest

NATURE-LOVER: Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Bad Times at The El Royale. John P. Johnson

HOLLYWOOD superstar Chris Hemsworth joined the Global Climate Strike in Byron Bay earlier today.

Joined by his three children and wife Elsa Pataki, the superstar turned heads while walking among the 5000-strong crowd.

The actor then posted a video he took from the event, with a lengthy caption in favour of the organisers.

"What do we want? Climate Action!," he posted.

"The kids have spoken!

"Well done to all the young climate strikers for taking part in #climatestrike drawing immediate attention to the climate change emergency!!

"Taking to the streets and demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels!! Coming out in droves like Children Of The Corn with far better intentions. Telling our political leaders that if they're gonna speak for them they need to listen to them!"

Hemsworth then continued saying children understand the basic science "that if we continue to pollute the planet climate change will worsen and they won't have a future. None of us will."

"Get moving 'leaders' Step 1 - move away from the burning of fossil fuels, no more new oil, gas, coal projects (that's you Adani Mine)

"Step 2 - move toward 100% renewable energy generation and exports by 2030

"Step 3- fund a just transition and job creation for all fossil fuel workers and communities as this transition occurs."

The Byron Shire resident also posted yesterday an invitation for fans to join the volunteer campaign to cealn the ocean from plastic tomorrow around the world via signuptocleanup.org.