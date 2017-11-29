Hollywood movie is all 'too real' for Olivia

Olivia Hotschilt, of Alstonville, is passionate about educating people about her rare genetic disorder craniofrontonasal dysplasia. A new movie 'Wonder' explores the condition and Olivia believes it may too help to change people's attitudes and perceptions about the condition.

WONDER may be a Hollywood hit in the cinemas, but the story is all "too real" for Olivia Hotschilt.

Based on a novel, the newly released film tells the story of a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade.

The film is real life for Olivia, 22, from Alstonville who shares a similar rare genetic disorder as the boy in the film, named Craniofrontonasal Dysplasia or CFND.

It is characterised by body - especially facial - asymmetry, midline defects, skeletal and dermatological abnormalities.

She's undergone physical pain and has lived through bullying because she looks different.

Intellectually, Olivia does not skip a beat.

Her bubbly, bright personality demands the attention of any room and her passion and talent for photography and horses is evident.

Talking of the movie, Olivia said it should really impact in a small way into educating the world about differences.

"I think people really struggle with the fact that they see a face but they don't understand what they are looking at," she said.

"I hope this movie makes it clear we are people behind that face, and we think and feel just like everybody else.

"I'm excited to see if it starts changing peoples' perspectives, even just in my local town."

But in terms of watching the film, one month ago Olivia wasn't too sure if she wanted to see it - her mum has recently turned her around.

"When the doctors first saw me they couldn't even say what I had," Olivia said.

"Growing up, I didn't even realise I had it until other people realised I had it.

"It was difficult going through school knowing I was different because every other kid told me it was true.

"(The movie is) a bit too close to home, but I am going to go see it with a box of tissues."

Olivia had her first facial-correction surgery at age five.

At a time in her young teenage years Olivia was suicidal, but another surgery in her late teens helped in flipping her insecurities around.

"It was one of those things that really impacted to a point that it has changed who I am now," Olivia said.

"The difference between before and after not only for myself but for the general public to let me fit in and blend in more is complete opposites."

"Like the movie said, 'if they are going to stare, let them stare'.

She said the film would "humanise the faces".