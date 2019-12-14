Menu
Hollywood mega celeb spotted in Cairns

by Chris Calcino
14th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
ONE of the world's biggest celebrities has reportedly landed at Cairns Airport with an entourage in tow.

Will Smith was spotted at the international terminal after disembarking from a private jet last night.

 

A worker at the airport told the Cairns Post the fresh prince and his retinue came through the terminal shortly before 7pm.

 

"I was serving customers so didn't get a good look," he said.

"I believe he flew in on a private jet."

It has been suggested the Hollywood star is staying at the Trinity Beach Palace - a luxury property marketed as "Australia's most exclusive beachfront estate".

Will Smith posted this picture of himself scuba diving at Lizard Island last year.
Will Smith posted this picture of himself scuba diving at Lizard Island last year.

Smith is no stranger to Far North Queensland.

He visited Lizard Island in January last year, sharing a photo of himself scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef with a spotted cod that was "a whole lot scarier in person".

The Los Angeles-based actor and rapper is yet to post any photos of his Antipodean visit to Instagram.

A look at the exclusive Trinity Beach Palace private resort, all yours for $3000 per night.
A look at the exclusive Trinity Beach Palace private resort, all yours for $3000 per night.

His last Australian holiday was a very different story.

He posted videos of himself feeding a crocodile and cradling a wombat at the Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park, took a selfie in front of the Sydney Opera House, and uploaded a bunch of other snaps of his journey.

