Hollywood is calling Nicholas

YOUNG TALENT: Alstonville'SNicholas Hamilton hit the big screen last year in the remake of Stephen King's IT. Marc Stapelberg

ALSTONVILLE teen actor Nicholas Hamilton has been confirmed in first ever lead roles for a Hollywood production.

Online US magazine Deadline Hollywood has revealed Hamilton will join Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) and DeRon Horton (Dear White People) in the cast of the film Endless.

The film was co-written by Rohit Kumar (who wrote the controversial series 13 Reasons Why).

Cinema database website IMDB.com cites the project title as Undying and only confirms Hamilton as the star.

Deadline Hollywood said the film is currently in production in British Columbia, and follow follows madly-in-love 19-year-olds Chris (Hamilton) and Riley (Shipp) who are separated when a fatal accident leaves Chris stranded in limbo between life and death.

In agony, Chris watches Riley grieve until they find a way to connect and share exhilarating, deeply emotional moments that transcend life and death.

A story of love and loss, Chris and Riley must ultimately accept the hardest lesson of all - letting go.

The Lismore-born star, 18, recently finished shooting in Canada for It: Chapter Two, when he reprised his role of teen bully Henry Bowers.

It, the adaptation of Stephen King's book into cinema, wowed the global box office with a massive $179 million on it first weekend.

The film scared off The Exorcist's 44 year-old record to become the highest grossing horror film of all time, breaking the $500 million in September 2017.

The success of It prompted the studio behind the film, New Line Cinema, to fast-track a sequel, which has already been given an Australian release date for September 5, 2019.

He also recently completed filming of Danger Close, an Australian cinema project about the Battle of Long Tan during the Vietnam War to be released next year.

In Danger Close, Hamilton plays Private Noel Grimes, a young New Zealand soldier, starring Travis Fimmel and Richard Roxburgh.

According to producer Martin Walshe's storyline, it is "late afternoon August 18, 1966 South Vietnam: for three and a half hours, in the pouring rain, amid the mud and shattered trees of a rubber plantation called Long Tan, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives, holding off an overwhelming enemy force of 2,500 battle hardened Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers.”