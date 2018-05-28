Hollywood beckons with new movie for Alstonville teen

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT. Marc Stapelberg

ALSTONVILLE teen actor Nicholas Hamiton has a new film project: an action war drama set in Vietnam called Danger Close.

The plot of the film takes the action to the 1960s Vietnam.

According to producer Martin Walshe's storyline, it is "late afternoon August 18, 1966 South Vietnam: for three and a half hours, in the pouring rain, amid the mud and shattered trees of a rubber plantation called Long Tan, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives, holding off an overwhelming enemy force of 2,500 battle hardened Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers.”

"With their ammunition running out, their casualties mounting and the enemy massing for a final assault, each man begins to search for his own answer, and the strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honour, decency and courage.

"The Battle of Long Tan is one of the most savage and decisive engagements in ANZAC history, earning both the United States and South Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citations for gallantry along with many individual awards... 18 Australians and more than 500 enemies were killed.”

Danger Close is currently filming, under the direction of Kriv Stenders (Red Dog).

Leading actors are Travis Fimmel (Vikings) as Major Harry Smith, Luke Bracey (Point Break, Hacksaw Ridge) as Sergeant Bob Buick, and Richard Roxburgh (Rake, Moulin Rouge, Hacksaw Ridge) as Brigadier David Jackson.

Next in the cast list of Hamilton, playing Private Noel Grimes.

Hamilton recently starred in It (2017), The Dark Tower (217) and Captain Fantastic (2016), was born in Lismore in 2000 and turned 18 three weeks ago.

The production's estimated budget is $25M, and the IMDB.com page of the film states that in February 2018 the producers called for 100-200 Australians with combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan as extras.

Producer Martin Walsh previously made the documentary film The Battle of Long Tan (2006), narrated by executive producer Sam Worthington.

Clothing line

Hamilton has presented his new clothing line via social media on Thursday.

"So excited to share my new merch collection in collaboration with @Represent!,” he said.

"A portion of every $ you spend goes to Stomp Out Bullying and their quest to end bullying online and in schools.

"Click the store link in my bio and be a part of putting a stop to bullying FOREVER! #DontBeTheBadGuy”.