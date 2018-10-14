Netherlands finally end 16-year nightmare with arch rivals

Holland have beaten Germany for the first time in 16 years.

Holland have beaten Germany for the first time in 16 years.

GERMANY'S miserable run of form continued after Virgil Van Dijk inspired Netherlands to a thrashing in Amsterdam.

The Liverpool defender opened the scoring when he headed in from close range in the first half before Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum fired late killer blows.

The problems continue on the field for Joachim Low's struggling side who were devoid of confidence following their World Cup humiliation.

The result will only heighten the huge pressure on the manager's shoulders with German football in the midst of a crisis.

They did have numerous chances throughout the contest, the best falling to Thomas Muller but he scuffed it wide when he should have at least hit the target.

Even the likes of Leroy Sane and Toni Kroos failed to get the 2014 world champions ticking.

Sane, who was sensationally left out of the World Cup squad, did prove a threat when he was introduced for the sluggish Muller in the second half.

But it was another step in the right direction for Ronald Koeman's side who looked organised and produced moments of quality.

Holland were the better team in the opening 45 minutes and deservedly went ahead bang on 29 minutes.

Depay's corner was headed onto the crossbar by Ryan Babel and it fell into the path of the Liverpool man who couldn't miss.

Manuel Neuer didn't cover himself in glory and was caught in no man's land when he surged off his line.

Babel would have had one for himself moments later if it wasn't for a remarkable piece of defending by Matthias Ginter.

A low cross had Neuer beaten but Ginter somehow managed to turn the ball around his own post to prevent Babel scoring a tap in.

Germany did put the pressure on in the final 20 minutes but a sea of orange, marshalled by the excellent Van Dijk, kept them at bay.

They had a huge penalty shout turned down in the 81st minute when Ginter went down in the box.

As they pushed for an equaliser, Depay capitalised on an error by Mats Hummels to make it two.

On the stroke of full-time it was three when Van Dijk's club team-mate Wiljnaldum rubbed further salt in the wound by brilliantly finishing past Neuer.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.