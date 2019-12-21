Holidays on offer for victims of bushfires

IN A generous effort to further support Northern Rivers residents who lost their homes to fire, the Bushfire R & R in Bruns Project is offering victims a free short holiday.

Project organiser Kim Rosen said the idea for the initiative blossomed in November while watching TV coverage of the bushfires and after asking herself “what can I do to help?”.

“I have a holiday cottage in Brunswick Heads and I thought that a family who had lost their home would probably appreciate being able to have a week away from the trauma.”

Ms Rosen recruited friends who were interested in expanding the project and three weeks later Salvation Army came on board to assist as the disaster relief partner.

Across the month of February, the Bushfire R & R in Bruns Project will offer 43 free accommodation options to those who have lost their homes.

“We want to welcome our visitors and shower then with love and support while they enjoy a week with us,” Ms Rosen said.

Accommodation options include holiday lets, Airbnb’s, and three motels which will come as a package, with visitors also receiving a welcome pack when they arrive in Brunswick Heads.

Cash, vouchers, gifts and options for free activities will meet them on arrival.

“Everyone in the Bruns community has an opportunity to do what they can, and some creative ideas have been suggested. It’s been a very organic process. We’ve been making it up as we go.”

Valerie Hardy, organiser of the welcome packs said: “Businesses, residents and community groups have been extremely generous, with two locals having donated $1000 each,” she said,

“We are well on our way to reaching our initial target of $100 each per welcome pack, to help with petrol and living expenses for their stay.”

The Salvation Army have received signed ups from 19 families from Rappville (13), Casino (1), Wyan (3), Whiporie (1), and Blaxland Creek.

Volunteer fire fighters may also be offered the package.

The Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre is the collection point for donations of cash, vouchers and gifts foot the welcome packs.

Anyone wishing to register to receive one of packages can call the Salvation Army Disaster Enquiry team on 02 9466 3565.

For inquiries about donations of cash, gifts, vouchers or summer activity items for the R & R Bazaar, please contact Valerie Hardy on ahardyvalerie@gmail.com or Kim Rosen on kimsrosen@gmail.com 0412 316 299.