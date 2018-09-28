Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic headaches have started early this long weekend.
Traffic headaches have started early this long weekend.
News

Holiday traffic already causing headaches

Jarrard Potter
by
28th Sep 2018 12:58 PM

THE school holidays and long weekend are yet to officially begin, but traffic on the Pacific Highway is already backed up and shows no sign of easing.

Live Traffic NSW has issued a warning that traffic is queued back by up to 4km at Woodburn, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected.

If you are planning on hitting the road this long weekend, NSW Police has reminded motorists that huge fines and double demerit penalties will impact drivers in NSW.

Drivers who don't wear a seatbelt will be fined up to $337 and docked six demerit points. So too will motorcycle and scooter riders who don't wear a helmet.

The penalty for speeding in NSW is a fine as high as $2435 and 12 demerit points.   Mobile phone use behind the wheel in NSW will cost drivers as much as $448 and 10 demerit points.

holiday traffic pacific highway school holidays traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    FATAL CRASH: Man dies after police pursuit

    FATAL CRASH: Man dies after police pursuit

    Breaking THE driver crashed into a tree after the pursuit was terminated. He suffered significant injuries and died in hospital.

    • 28th Sep 2018 12:04 PM
    Out-of-control fire burns near Lismore

    Out-of-control fire burns near Lismore

    Breaking An RFS spokesman said three crews had arrived at the scene

    • 28th Sep 2018 12:39 PM
    New plan to stop traffic jams at highway 'pinch point'

    premium_icon New plan to stop traffic jams at highway 'pinch point'

    News Authorities are hoping to avoid delays with these changes

    • 28th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Why ScoMo needs a history lesson before slamming Byron

    premium_icon Why ScoMo needs a history lesson before slamming Byron

    Letters to the Editor PM "missed some history lessons... or chooses to ignore the facts"

    Local Partners