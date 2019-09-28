Holiday plans not impacted by erosion at popular beach accom

One of the Reflections Holiday Park cabins that needed to be relocated following sever erosion at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

One of the Reflections Holiday Park cabins that needed to be relocated following sever erosion at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay. Contributed

HOLIDAY makers planning on staying in Reflections Holiday Park at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay these school holidays can rest easy knowing the cabins have been made safe once more after serious beach erosion.

Following Cyclone Oma and a series of unprecedented king high tides, the beach suffered serious dune destabilisation endangering park accommodation and infrastructure.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said he was pleased that the park was now back to normal with cabins safely relocated away from the dune face and five generous motor home sites created in time for the busy school holiday period.

"Clarkes Beach is always booked out during peak holiday periods with these school holidays no exception," Mr Edmonds said.

"I am proud that our park managers, their team on the ground and our capital works and operations teams were able to complete an incredible amount of work in time to accommodate our guests.

"All relocated cabins are now located outside the area of concern and have been founded on screw piles adding even further strength and security to the structures.

"In place of our demolished guest lounge we have created a grassed viewing area and communal fire pit for guests to be able to enjoy those million dollar views.

"Our new special new villas based on ecologically sustainable design principles are back online and our motorhome sites are proving to be very popular.

"Dune rehabilitation is now in progress and plans are in place to replace the old beach access stairs which were closed off when they became dangerous after the erosion occurred."