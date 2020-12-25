Holiday guide to lighting the barbie without the fireys attending

By all means fire up the barbecue and enjoy camping or caravanning across Christmas and New Year – but not so much you are putting yourself, family and friends in danger.

This is the message from Fire and Rescue NSW to residents and holiday-makers this festive season and summer.

FRNSW commissioner Paul Baxter said with many people expected to fire up the barbecue or take to the open road for a caravan or camping trip, the risk of fire is increased.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and with many taking some well-deserved time away, it is important that we all remember to enjoy this special time safely,” commissioner Baxter said.

“The most important thing is to be aware of, and comply with, any fire restrictions such as total fire bans that may be in place before lighting any outdoor fires.”

Commissioner Baxter said many people seemed to forget — before using a barbecue to ensure that it is serviced and maintained correctly.

“This includes pressure testing any gas cylinders, ensuring they are free of rust or damage and all hoses are fitted properly,” he said.

“It should also only be used in even and well-ventilated areas away from wind and only

operated by a responsible adult.”

And caravans also need to be checked over before you cook up a storm, he said.

“For those holidaying in caravans, ensure all pilot lights are turned off before towing, install a fire extinguisher and smoke alarm near the sleeping areas and make sure all gas cylinders for cooking are in good working order and are kept outside,” Commissioner Baxter said.

“For those lighting campfires, they should be located downwind and a safe distance from tents and extinguish the fire before going to bed.

“Never leave cooking unattended and always secure any matches or lighters.”

Commissioner Baxter said with the emerging COVID-19 situation in NSW, he encourages residents to be aware of and follow all restrictions in place.

“If we can all follow these simple safety tips then our holidays will be safe and enjoyable,”

he said.