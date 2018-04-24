Holiday fun at recycling facility

Otto, 6, and Daisy, 4, Maiden, of Eltham at the Upcycle Your Holiday school holiday event at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Lismore City Council's fourth annual Upcycle Your Holidays event was held on Tuesday offering free educational fun during the school holidays.

Visitors were able to explore, create and build in a series of fun activities while learning more about recycling and our local native plants and animals.

"This is a wonderful free family event for all ages," said Environmental Strategies officer Barbara Jensen.

"We are very proud of our recycling facility and the many ways we recycle our community's waste, from glass and organics to polystyrene and old household items," she said.

"People who visit us here and take our tours are always blown away at what we show them, from the solar panels that generate electricity and run the electric pool car to the phytocap over our old landfill, which is growing habitat and acting as a carbon sink.

"Visitors are always surprised at what they learn and how complex and interesting recycling can be."

Upcycle Your Holidays saw a selection of activities including touring the recycling facility, operating a garbage truck, meeting the stingless bees, making beeswax wrap, learning about water with the Catchment Model, getting to know more about koalas, building a cubby, and investigating the native plants and gardens.

The Lismore Revolve Shop was also open for second-hand treasure hunting, and bags of $5 compost were available for home gardeners.