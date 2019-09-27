Holiday from hell: Stolen van spotted on North Coast

STOLEN: The Mitsubishi L300 Express was last seen in Byron Bay on Tuesday.

STOLEN: The Mitsubishi L300 Express was last seen in Byron Bay on Tuesday. Ella Cooper

A YOUNG couple on a working holiday visa are hoping the power of social media will help them find their stolen van.

Ella Cooper and her partner Alistair Yates arrived in the country only three weeks ago and bought the Mitsubishi L300 Express last Tuesday.

Parked in a street near their accommodation in Brisbane's Woolloongabba, it was then stolen on the Wednesday night.

Through the power of Facebook, Ms Cooper has been able to track down the van and believed it may now be in Byron Bay.

"I put (photos of the van) out on all sort of, local groups around, basically saying if you've seen it, this is where it last was,” she explained.

"We thought we'd just put it out there and hope and pray that somebody recognises it or sees it being out of the ordinary, and gets in touch.

"We'd been speaking to somebody (who) got in touch with us, and this person used to know the person involved.”

The van was last seen in Byron Bay on Tuesday night.

"We know it's there, but we don't know where abouts,” Ms Cooper said.

With the van's distinctive Pink Floyd artwork having now been covered by black paint, Ms Cooper said the van was virtually unrecognisable.

"We know that it's been spray painted black, from what we've heard apparently it's not a very good paint job; it's a bit patchy, it's clearly been home done.

"We're hoping that might stand out in itself.”

The original QLD number plates had also been changed to Northern Territory plates.

"It's basically unrecognisable as per our original post now, which is obviously really annoying.”

The pair had hoped to use the van to find work and had notified both QLD and NSW police.

"(Police have) said we are investigating, but it's kind of a matter of, they know who they're looking out for, but it's getting a location on that person and on that van.

"We had at least seven or eight people who contacted us to say they have at least seen it, which is great because from that we've been sort of (been) able to track out a rough route.

"It's actually meant that we've been able to get really good evidence on the person that is involved and obviously pass that on to police.”

The couple hoped to come searching for the van themselves, although were looking at alternative transportation options.