Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar's See It All Sale is offering flights for as low as $37.
Jetstar's See It All Sale is offering flights for as low as $37. Warren Lynam
Travel

HOLIDAY DREAMS: See it all with Jetstar's crazy sale

Ashley Carter
by
15th Mar 2019 12:00 PM

FEEL like a holiday? Jetstar's latest 'See It All Sale' has launched again, offering flights from as low as $37.

While the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane might not have access to the crazy cheap flights, travellers can still nab some great deals to holiday hot spots across the country.

You can fly from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney for just $61, and Adelaide and Melbourne for $81.

If you're happy to travel from Brisbane, flights to Sydney and the Whitsunday Coast are under $60, while flights to Melbourne, Adelaide and Tasmania range from $80-$95.

If an inland holiday is more of a draw, flights to Uluru from Brisbane are $101.

 

Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport.
Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport. Erle Levey

Travel dates range from May until December 2019, excluding peak school holiday dates, and while Club Jetstar members got first pickings the sale is now available to the general public to book.

For more information visit www.jetstar.com/au/en/deals/see-it-all-sale.

Happy travelling!

cheap flights jetstar sunshine coast airport travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

    premium_icon Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

    Letters to the Editor AFTER her husband was "roughed up” by the Premier's security team at a media event, a North Coast woman has written an open letter to Ben Franklin.

    'Biggest scam in human history': Candidate on climate change

    premium_icon 'Biggest scam in human history': Candidate on climate change

    Environment Candidates for Lismore give their thoughts on climate change

    WATCH: Thousands of students on strike for climate action

    premium_icon WATCH: Thousands of students on strike for climate action

    News School kids are calling for action from our politicians

    How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

    premium_icon How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

    Letters to the Editor Local professionals are committed to making this project a reality