HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES: Plenty for the kids to do

There's so much to see and do in the Richmond Valley these school holidays. Richmond Valley Council put together this list

THINGS TO DO

Club Evans

Free bouncing castle all school holidays 5pm-9pm daily in the Starroom Auditorium. Musical bingo and prick a balloon family fun on Thursday October 3from 6pm. Free Transformers show, Friday, October 4 in the Starroom Auditorium.

Evans Head Market

Saturday, September 28 from 7.30am-2.30pm in the Club Evans RSL carpark.

Casino Library

Casino Library have a range of fun school holiday activities planned throughout the holidays including Lego, craft and other activities. Check the library website or Facebook Page.

Indoor sports

Casino Indoor Sports Stadium has put together a great calendar of events for the school holidays including. Go to their website for details.

Odyssey tennis

Until Friday, October 4, 9am-3pm. Multi sports school holiday clinic at the Casino Tennis Club features games, indoor activities, arts and crafts, prizes and a water fight. Cost $30/day. Bookings are essential please call Jake on 0435 299 198.

Drill Hall opening

Tomorrow on Thursday, October 3 from 3.30pm -5.30pm. Free family event featuring live music, food and kids activities.

Malibu Classic

Friday, October 4 - Monday, October 7. Celebrate the start of summer at the 29th Malibu Classic featuring 120 long boarders from across Australia. Be entertained by live music and barbecues each day.

Bison Adventure Park

On Saturday, October 5, visit the Bison's and have a day out exploring the activities at Aranyai Adventure Park on a two for the price one deal.

Casino Mini Rail

On Sunday, October 6, 10am-8pm. Take a ride on one of the visiting trains and enjoy some of the kids activities including a jumping castle.

KT Mikaere with his favourite train, Thomas the Tank Engine at Casino Mini Rail. Tania-maree Piripi

Casino Show

On Friday, October 11 - Saturday 12 October. Come along to the 12th annual Casino Show. There is heaps of entertainment for the whole family including cattle, horses, amusement rides, dog trials and much more. Cost: Kids free, adults $10.

Riverside Festival

On Saturday 12 October, 9am-9pm. A full day of entertainment and activity for all ages in the Riverside Park at Woodburn and on the adjacent Richmond River. Markets, petting zoo, reptile show, face painting , amusement rides, performances, live band DDT in the evening, fireworks.

Raft race

Build a raft, or use any sort of inflatable (e.g. pool toy), as long as it is not a boat and not motor-powered with cash prizes.

Biathlon

Swim across the river, run back across the bridge with cash prizes.

Getting ready for the annual Council Challenge Race at Woodburn Riverside Festival between Richmond Valley and Lismore City Council. Amber Gibson

Casino Markets

On Sunday 13 October, 8am-1pm. Find the best local craft and home-made goods at the Casino Golf Club Markets.

PLACES TO GO

Bison Park

Come for a day visit to Myrtle Creek and see the beautiful animals at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park. Camp or glamp it up in your very own tipi. Whether you're looking for a day activity or something to enjoy for the night there is plenty to do including: miniature golf, farm tours, biking, fishing, swimming, canoeing and frisbee. For more information and bookings please click here.

Main Beach

Cool off throughout the school holidays at Main Beach in Evans Head. This beach will be patrolled throughout the day during the school holidays by Evans Head Surf Life Saving Club.

Pelican feeding

Pelican feeding is a great entertaining and educational activity in the Richmond Valley. Organised by the Evans Head Fisherman Co-Op this activity is free however please contact the Co-Op to organise your booking.

ABOVE: Pelican feeding at the Evans Head Co-ops is fun with the kids. BELOW: Casino Mini rail rides and boating on the Richmond River at Woodburn. Susanna Freymark

Mini rail rides

Take a trip on a miniature steam or diesel locomotive, skirting the golf course, winding through Geneebeinga Wetlands. Open Sundays 10am-4pm and on public holiday weekends, cost $5pp. For more information click here.

Military History Museum

Children will love learning about Australia's military history in our very own Drill Hall Northern Rivers Military Museum. Entry is $2 per person and the Museum is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 9am-3pm.

History Museum

Learn about the history of Casino area and surrounds at the Casino Historical Society Museum. Kids will love seeing how early settlers to the district lived their lives before modern technologies. Open 10am - 2pm Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Cost Adults $5, Children FREE.

Aviation Museum

Kids adults will love exploring the Evans Head Aviation Museum. Get up close to a real RAAF F-111 Bomber and a Caribou Transport aircraft. Open 9am - 2pm Tuesdays and 10am - 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Cost $7.50 for adults or $20 for a family with accompanying children. Parents or grandparents are included as a family.

Whale watching

Each year from May to November around 20,000 humpback whales pass the coast of the Richmond Valley along the Humpback Highway. There are some great onshore lookouts such as Razorback at Evans Head. Chinamans Beach is a great place for a walk and to catch a glimpse of whales migrating through. Broadwater National Park, situated between Broadwater and Evans Head, may give a glimpse of whales passing through.

Walking Tracks

Get outdoors and experience the 300ha of Dirawong Reserve at Evans Head. Follow the designated walking tracks and discover the natural beauty of the Dirawong Reserve.

Surf Shack

Kayak, surf and stand up paddle board along the beautiful Evans Head River and beaches. This is a perfect active day out for the whole family and a lot of fun! For information and bookings click here. Call 0432 773 967.