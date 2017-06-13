Holding up Newrybar Public School

Ensuring the survival of Newrybar Public School is no small feat.

The small school of 25 students largely benefit from the annual Newrybar Public School Fireworks and Fair, which is attended by more than 700 people.

Each year a small band of parents volunteer for the Fireworks and Fair, where over 300 sausages are cooked, over 500 curries are served, and home-made cakes fly out the door.

Funds raised from the Newrybar Fireworks & Fair pay for things such as an interactive screen, a quarter share in robotics equipment, new murals and playground seating.

Funds raised also directly help to halve the bus costs for school excursions and sporting activities including annual swimming lessons.

Simone Hogan, a parent at Newrybar Public School said the small class sizes is what makes the school so special.

"Small class sizes ensure no child falls through the cracks and school work is provided to suit the child's level of understanding to extend them to their full potential," Mr Hogan said.

"Teachers get to know children and adjust their teaching methods to suit each child's learning style which means no child is left behind."

Newrybar Public School's annual Fireworks and Fair on will be held on Saturday June 17 from 4pm, and fireworks ignite at 7.30pm at 10 Broken Head Road, Newrybar.