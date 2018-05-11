Holding premmie baby, a dream come true

Our Kids and Morgan's Financial need your help to raise $15,000 for two Cosytherm Infant Warming Cots. From left Rebekka Battista, Leo Senese, Sandra Walters and one day old Lorenzo Frank Bouttell.

PREMATURE baby Isla Morgan's life had a rocky start, after spending almost two weeks in the Lismore Base Hospital Special Care Nursery.

Born five weeks premature on April 24, Isla was placed into a humidicrib to keep her temperature stable and monitor her condition.

However, mother Melissa Morgan said Isla might not have had to spend so long within the life-supporting chamber if the hospital had access to a Cosytherm Infant Warming Cot.

"Isla came out of the crib and into a cot but she was still not sustaining her body temperature very well," Mrs Morgan said.

"That was a bit disappointing because we were so excited she was out of the crib."

Paediatrician and Our Kids founder Chris Ingall said Cosytherm cots were a unique way for babies to be kept safely warm as they grew.

"The addition of these cots to the nursery will mean many of the babies can be closer to their mothers, taken out of the humidicribs when they are still just 1.8kg in weight, which is an excellent outcome for our babies," Dr Ingall said.

"With the warmth these cots provide, the babies will put on weight and go home just that little bit sooner.

"These cots are used in many of the large tertiary hospitals and their addition to Lismore would make a difference locally to the babies in our care."

Mrs Morgan said the idea of holding her child sooner would have been a dream come true.

"The humidicrib is great when it is necessary but if she (Isla) was able to be in the (Cosytherm cot) she wouldn't have had to go back in there at all," Mrs Morgan said.

"We would have been able to have her out of the crib. Even for my kids, when they came to visit, she was still in the humidicrib and it kind of puts that distance between you."

With one third of babies born in the Northern Rivers coming through Lismore Base Hospital Special Care Nursery there is a need for two Cosytherm cots.

That's why Our Kids, in conjunction with Morgan's Financial, is asking the public for help raising $7500.

Leo Senese and Kai Hansen, from Morgan's Financial, have pledged to match the community's donations up to a combined total of $7500 from now until June 30 to help Our Kids purchase the cots.

"If we hit the target quickly, we will look to raise that target," Mr Senese said.

"The best goal would be able to get three or four (cots), however many they (the hospital) need, but I think we will aim for two at the moment and then we will consider any additional funds."

Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista said Morgan's had been supporting the fundraising organisation for more than four years, being a naming partner of the Winter Ball.

"I just want to say a huge 'thank you' to Morgan's Financial, Leo and Kai. They have supported Our Kids ... and given well over $30,000," Mrs Battista said.

"So this is just another way they have come up with to be able to help us do what we do."

To donate visit https://give.everydayhero.com/au/morgans-match-for-special-care.