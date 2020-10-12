Menu
Telstra is planning its next northern NSW 5G upgrade. Picture: istock
HOLD THE LINE: 5G submissions extended as Mullum stalled

Liana Boss
12th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
TELSTRA has extended the time it will accept submissions for plans to install 5G technology in Byron Bay.

The telco's acting regional general manager, Josh Fulwood, said they had extended the submission period until October 28.

It was originally accepting comments on the proposal until Thursday, October 15.

"At Telstra we take our responsibilities regarding the health and safety of our customers and the community very seriously," Mr Fulwood said.

"We also acknowledge that some people are genuinely concerned about the possible health effects from electromagnetic energy and we're committed to addressing those concerns responsibly.

"Just to reassure the local community, 5G is similar to both 4G and 3G when it comes to EME levels and both these technologies have been in operation in Byron Bay for many years."

Mr Fulwood said the upgrade was needed, as the site has been experiencing congestion issues which have impacted coverage for Telstra customers.

"The additional capacity from the 4G and 5G upgrades will ensure the residents of Byron Bay continue to enjoy the benefits of Telstra's mobile network," he said.

He said approval processes were being finalised and there was not yet a date for construction to begin.

Work on Telstra's Mullumbimby tower has meanwhile been at a standstill for months.

The company temporarily halted works amid a number of protests opposing the change.

"We remain committed to completing the installation, but at this stage we are not in a position to indicate when work will resume," Mr Fulwood said.

Byron Shire News

