Hold the beers, development to go back before council

TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.

A proposed craft brewery in South Lismore, given the go-ahead by Lismore City Council only last week, can't start up the brewing vats just yet, with three councillors announcing their intention to lodge a rescission motion against the decision.

There was feisty debate at the council meeting last Tuesday, February 9, but councillors ultimately voted to approve the development.

BREWERY: The back of what will be the site of Two Mates Brewing. Located at the old railyard on Engine St.

During the vote, deputy mayor Neil Marks said it would be "just nuts" to reject a "potentially brilliant idea" which would "increase the liveability" of South Lismore.

Councillor Elly Bird said the council should support projects which could "put our city on the map" and provide "larger benefit" to the community.

Cr Adam Guise original motion to reject consent to the DA failed to pass on Tuesday, but he, along with councillors Eddie Lloyd and Nancy Casson will move a rescission motion on Monday February 15 at an extraordinary meeting.

The development application for an artisan food and drink premises at 7 Engine Street, South Lismore was first lodged in October last year, and hopes to become the home of Two Mates Brewing.