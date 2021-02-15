Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.
TWO MATES: Former Olympian Grant Smith is one half of new brewing company Two Mates Brewing.
News

Hold the beers, development to go back before council

Cathy Adams
15th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A proposed craft brewery in South Lismore, given the go-ahead by Lismore City Council only last week, can't start up the brewing vats just yet, with three councillors announcing their intention to lodge a rescission motion against the decision.

There was feisty debate at the council meeting last Tuesday, February 9, but councillors ultimately voted to approve the development.

BREWERY: The back of what will be the site of Two Mates Brewing. Located at the old railyard on Engine St.
BREWERY: The back of what will be the site of Two Mates Brewing. Located at the old railyard on Engine St.

During the vote, deputy mayor Neil Marks said it would be "just nuts" to reject a "potentially brilliant idea" which would "increase the liveability" of South Lismore.

Councillor Elly Bird said the council should support projects which could "put our city on the map" and provide "larger benefit" to the community.

Cr Adam Guise original motion to reject consent to the DA failed to pass on Tuesday, but he, along with councillors Eddie Lloyd and Nancy Casson will move a rescission motion on Monday February 15 at an extraordinary meeting.

The development application for an artisan food and drink premises at 7 Engine Street, South Lismore was first lodged in October last year, and hopes to become the home of Two Mates Brewing.

craft brewery da development application lismore city council northern rivers busines northern rivers council two mates brewing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breast screening made easier as van rolls through region

        Premium Content Breast screening made easier as van rolls through region

        News The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van is travelling around the Northern Rivers this month.

        Love scam: Warning for people searching online for romance

        Premium Content Love scam: Warning for people searching online for romance

        News Australians in 2020 were conned out of $37M through romance scams.

        Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after serious fall

        Premium Content Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after serious fall

        News Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Murwillumbah to assist.

        Flickerfest celebrates 30 years with 40 short films

        Premium Content Flickerfest celebrates 30 years with 40 short films

        News The event will screen more than 40 short films this month.