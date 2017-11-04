Hogwarts comes to town

HOGWARTS is coming to Coorabell Public School, so brush up on your spells, don your robes and don't forget your wand.

Coorabell Public will turn into Hogwarts for the day from 10am-3pm tomorrow complete with a Tri-Wizard Tournament presided over by Professor Dumbledore, fabulous entertainment on a Quidditch Pitch, a big bouncy Hogwards Castle and the chance to rise to new heights practising your levitation skills at the levioso spell training ground.

The Hogwarty fun will include stalls, fun, wizardly games and yummy food all day.

Honedukes will serve up delicious cakes and sweets, 3 Broomsticks Barn is serving slushies and refreshments, while Florean Fortescue will have amazing flavours of icecream.

There will be a barista- managed coffee cart and amazing hot food, the very best Hogbell - or was it Coorawarts - can offer.

There are prizes for the best-dressed wizard and to top off a day of wild fun, DJ Pob will pull out all the stops for the Hogwarts ball.

Coorabell Public School is in Mango Lane, Coorabell