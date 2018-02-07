Menu
Hogan ready to 'whip' Nationals into line

Kevin Hogan has been appointed deputy whip for the Nationals.
Samantha Elley
IT SEEMS our very own Federal MP Kevin Hogan is getting noticed down in Canberra.

He confirmed that he was recently appointed deputy whip for the Nationals party.

It is essentially a role that is the equivalent of being the team manager, according to Mr Hogan.

"It is an organising and team logistical role,” he said.

"There is an element of pastoral care within the role with my colleagues as well.”

Mr Hogan said it was a leadership role that he was asked to undertake.

"I was approached to put my hand up, so did at the request of my colleagues,” he said.

When asked if he was looking forward to the role he was definite in his reply.

"Yes I am.” he said.

History of role of party whip

In the Australian parliament the political parties appoint party whips to ensure party discipline, help manage legislative business and carry out a variety of other functions on behalf of the party leadership.

The most important function of a government party whip is to ensure that a sufficient number of members and senators are present to take part in votes in the chamber, to maintain a parliamentary quorum and to prevent censure motions succeeding.

Whips have been a part of the Federal Parliament since its beginning with much the same function as today.[

The appointment of a second official whip, or deputy whip, in the House of Representatives appears to have begun with the Commonwealth Liberal Party, with its appointment of "joint Ministerial whips” in 1913.

Reference: Wikipedia, 'Party whip (Australia)', accessed February 7, 2018

Topics:  deputy whip kevin hogan nationals northern rivers politics

