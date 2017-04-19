24°
Hogan: Piling contract for Pac Hwy to create 90 new jobs

19th Apr 2017 9:00 AM

ABOUT 90 new jobs will be created through work associated with construction of supports for 75 bridges along the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade, Page MP Kevin Hogan has said.

"Building a safer Pacific Highway and supporting local jobs is absolutely critical, now more than ever," he said.

"Keeping money flowing through the region's economy is vital, and the pipeline of works will continue, with a number of bridge-building and main civil work contracts to be progressively awarded over the coming months.

"These works are providing a massive boost to the North Coast economy, with up to 4000 workers expected to be directly employed on the Pacific Highway when works ramp up later in 2017.

"Fifteen bridges have already been built as part of the Woolgoolga to Glenugie section of the upgrade, which is expected to open to traffic late this year."

The latest contract, awarded to Advanced Foundation Solutions (Australia) Pty Ltd, involves delivering more than 1100 piles for bridges being built between Glenugie and Ballina.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  kevin hogan northern rivers roads pacific highway pacific highway upgrade

