Hogan might head to cross benches if Dutton becomes PM

Nationals Page MP Kevin Hogan would be prepared to sit on the cross benches if the Liberals elect Peter Dutton as their leader and Prime Minister. Michael Masters

THE MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan is one of three National Party members vowing to move to the cross benches should Peter Dutton become Prime Minister, Skynews has reported

Yesterday Mr Dutton came within 13 votes of toppling Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when the Liberal Party leader brought on a vote for leadership positions in the party.

Mr Hogan has been reported as willing to join fellow Nationals Darren Chester and Damian Drum on the cross benches if the Liberals choose Dutton to lead them.

However, his office cannot confirm or deny these reports.

"Kevin has been sitting in Parliament all day and I have not seen these reports,” an office spokesman said. "He has not made any statement on them.”

The ALP's candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, described the Sknews reports as disappointing.

"Once again Mr Hogan is buying into the chaos in Canberra rather than looking after the people of Page,” he said.

Mr Deegan said when the Nationals were having their own leadership problems with Barnaby Joyce, they were at pains to keep the Liberals at arms length.

"Here we have Mr Hogan attempting to influence a decision of the Liberal Party,” he said.

"Rather than focussing on the needs of his electorate he's focussing on the internal issues of the Coalition.”

Mr Deegan said the ALP had learned hard lessons from the Rudd, Gillard, Rudd era, but the Coaltion had not.

"What we're seeing is disunity and policy on the run,” he said. "No-one knows what the Coalition policy is on anything.

"In the past few days they've ditched their signature policies on energy policy and tax reform.”

Mr Deegan said with bushfires burning all over NSW, its failure tackle climate changes was particularly disappointing.

"The Northern Rivers is experiencing bush fires burning here in winter and the Liberals have thrown climate policies out the window,” he said.