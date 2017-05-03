Hogan: 'Let's put our students first'

THE Government's new plan for schools will see Government funding almost doubled over the next ten years, Page MP Kevin Hogan has said.

"It is time to put our students first with real needs-based funding of our schools," he said.

"This is a great outcome for our nation's children, and in particular students from regional areas like ours who will benefit the most from the new approach."

Under the plan Federal Government funding will almost double to $30.6 billion by 2027.

This includes more than $2.2 billion in new funding over the first four years to be included in this year's budget following on from an additional $1.2 billion in last year's budget.

"While we know a strong level of funding for schools is vital, what's more important is how that funding is used," Mr Hogan said.

"David Gonski will lead a new inquiry into improving the results of Australian students focused on the most effective teaching and learning strategies to reverse declining results, and seek to raise the performance of schools and students.

"Our reforms will set our schools up for the future, and deliver fair, needs-based funding for all Australian students."