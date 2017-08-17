Hogan holds firm on Australia Day date

MP Kevin Hogan at the opening of the Ballina Marine Tower on North Wall.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has declared he would hold his own Australia Day citizenship and awards ceremony in Lismore in defiance of Lismore City Council's intention to scrap traditional celebrations on January 26.

Mr Hogan said he didn't support changing the date.

"Australia Day is a wonderful day of celebration for our country,” Mr Hogan said in a statement.

"It is a day we acknowledge the First Australians and their wonderful history and spiritual connection to our land. It is also a day we celebrate the successful multicultural society we are.”

"Wrongs have been done, but the day is a celebration of all that we have to be grateful for.”

Mr Hogan's sentiment was echoed by a poll conducted by The Northern Star yesterday in which 77% of voters disagreed with changing the date of Australia Day.

Lismore councillor Gianpiero Battista, who was one of four councillors to vote against the move to change dates at last week's meeting, said the issue was a distraction from the council's core responsibilities.

He cited issues such as rate rises, homelessness, cuts to council services and public transport as more important social issues for the council.

"We need to focus on core issues, which this is not,” Cr Battista said. "We have a lot of big problems in our city.

"We've got to focus on making Lismore a better place to live.”