Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan introduced his notion of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors on Monday, 3rd December, 2018.
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan introduced his notion of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors on Monday, 3rd December, 2018.
Politics

Hogan brings royal commission into parliament

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Dec 2018 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan has introduced his notice of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors.

When announcing his plans to introduce the motion, Mr Hogan told The Daily Examiner said that he would do whatever he needed to to get it up, with reference to his current position on the federal parliament crossbench and said via his Facebook page today that he was talking with colleagues from all political parties to get this up.

Mr Hogan said there had been also been senate enquiries into various issues, but they did not have enough "teeth", and the royal commission would provide protection for people to give evidence into the matter.

"I hear enough stories from our farmers and processors that warrant a Royal Commission into our major supermarkets. The allegations of misuse of market power, unconscionable conduct and the use of unfair contract terms must be investigated by a Royal Commission."

Watch the video of Mr Hogan introduce his private member's motion here:

More Stories

kevin hogan notice of motion petrol prices royal commission supermarkets
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    premium_icon 'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    Crime DRONE operators could face jail time if they fly near emergency services aircraft.

    GP 'guilty of misconduct' after HCCC complaints

    premium_icon GP 'guilty of misconduct' after HCCC complaints

    News The North Coast doctor has been reprimanded over his conduct

    $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    premium_icon $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    Environment NR residents have returned more than 33 million containers

    Petrol Royal Commission one step closer

    premium_icon Petrol Royal Commission one step closer

    Politics Hogan asks parliament for fairer petrol prices

    Local Partners