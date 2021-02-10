Hogan attacks Vanessa Ekin’s opposition to development

Page MP Kevin Hogan has voiced his support for crucial infrastructure projects in Lismore,

Page MP Kevin Hogan welcomed the appointment of Lismore mayor Vanessa Ekins, and then immediately attacked her record on supporting new developments in the area.

Mr Hogan congratulated Cr Ekins on becoming the mayor of Lismore, but pointed at three development areas that the newly elected mayor has rejected in the past.

"Lismore, like all regional centres, face great challenges, I think it's very important to retain its place as a shopping town, I'd like to see the upgrade of the Lismore Square Shopping Centre," he said.

Mr Hogan also said Lismore needs to upgrade its infrastructure to floodproof the CBD.

"Grafton flood-proofed the city for a once-in-a-100-year flood back in the 1960s, I look forward to Lismore having a solution that is not just planting trees."

Mr Hogan also said the city needs to develop more space for housing, like the Northern Lismore Plateau.

"The other thing that we need crucially in the region is more houses and more rentals," he said.

"The Northern Plateau development has been on the book in Lismore City Council for decades, and I look forward to council supporting that development, because we need those houses."

When asked if he was pointing at those three topics specifically because Cr Ekins has opposed them in the past, Mr Hogan shrugged his shoulders.

Lismore City mayor Vanessa Ekins.

Mr Hogan said all those initiatives would mean jobs for the region.

"I believe the upgrade of the Lismore Square Shopping Centre, floodproofing the CBD and the Northern Plateau will mean jobs for the region," he said.

Mr Hogan said the appointment of an administrator for Lismore City Council is a decision for the Minister or Local Government.

"Council's financial position, from where I understand, has improved over the last period, so that may not be necessary, and we have an (local government) election in September, so it's not that far away."