Hoey, Moey and Cloey abandoned by mum when chased by dog

Hoey, Moey and Cloey rescued after being left by their mum.

THREE long-nosed bandicoot joeys came into care at WIRES Northern Rivers on Friday.

The two males Hoey and Moey and their sister Cloey are all doing well in care.

Sadly mum bandicoot had to leave them behind when she was chased by a dog.

They were brought to Alstonville vet clinic and after examination WIRES was contacted for care till they are ready to be released back to the wild.

There are two species of bandicoots in the Northern Rivers area, the Northern Brown and the Long-Nosed Bandicoot.

The Long-Nosed is smaller than the Northern Brown, and like its name suggests it has a very long nose.

The hind limbs of both species resemble that of macropods, the thigh is powerful, foot elongate and the second and third toe is joined. The hind limbs can be used for leaping, but the usual fast movement is like a gallop.

Bandicoots dig cone shaped holes in the ground looking for worms, insects and roots.

We often hear complaints about the holes dug in the garden by these interesting creatures, but if you consider that they are getting rid of many pests that can damage your lawn; maybe we should be thankful for their assistance.

They have a home range of 1-6 hectares; however, they tend to roam over a comparatively small area, often staying within half a hectare of their nests and can live for up to three years.

Main predators are dogs, cats, foxes, python snakes and the ferocious motor vehicle.

Should you see a dead bandicoot on the road, please stop and check (if safe to do so) females may have live young in her backward opening pouch, if this is the case please call WIRES for assistance