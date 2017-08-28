20°
News

Hoey, Moey and Cloey abandoned by mum when chased by dog

28th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
Hoey, Moey and Cloey rescued after being left by their mum.
Hoey, Moey and Cloey rescued after being left by their mum. WIRES

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE long-nosed bandicoot joeys came into care at WIRES Northern Rivers on Friday.

The two males Hoey and Moey and their sister Cloey are all doing well in care.

Sadly mum bandicoot had to leave them behind when she was chased by a dog.

They were brought to Alstonville vet clinic and after examination WIRES was contacted for care till they are ready to be released back to the wild.

There are two species of bandicoots in the Northern Rivers area, the Northern Brown and the Long-Nosed Bandicoot.

The Long-Nosed is smaller than the Northern Brown, and like its name suggests it has a very long nose.

The hind limbs of both species resemble that of macropods, the thigh is powerful, foot elongate and the second and third toe is joined. The hind limbs can be used for leaping, but the usual fast movement is like a gallop.

Bandicoots dig cone shaped holes in the ground looking for worms, insects and roots.

We often hear complaints about the holes dug in the garden by these interesting creatures, but if you consider that they are getting rid of many pests that can damage your lawn; maybe we should be thankful for their assistance.

They have a home range of 1-6 hectares; however, they tend to roam over a comparatively small area, often staying within half a hectare of their nests and can live for up to three years.

Main predators are dogs, cats, foxes, python snakes and the ferocious motor vehicle.

Should you see a dead bandicoot on the road, please stop and check (if safe to do so) females may have live young in her backward opening pouch, if this is the case please call WIRES for assistance

Lismore Northern Star
Mum makes it to Bledisloe Cup for Izack's first game

Mum makes it to Bledisloe Cup for Izack's first game

TO SAY the town of Evans Head was excited about the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday night, would be an understatement.

My house is killing me

Goonellabah resident Sharon Young underneath her house where the mould growth is clearly visible.

Public housing tenant said mould under her house is making her sick.

More Lismore men seeking domestic violence orders

Men may experience abuse at the hands of women, but they are more likely to be the victim of male violence.

Where to get support for male domestic violence survivors

A call out to Byron performers

OPENING CEREMONY: Flags of the nations of the Commonwealth are waved on stage following the hand over of the games flag to the Gold Coast, which will host the 21st games in 2018, during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014.

Commonwealth Games organisers search for performers.

Local Partners

North Coast firies to assist with Canadian blazes

THREE fire-fighters from the Northern Rivers have flown to Canada as part of a 100-strong team help their Canadian counterparts battle major bushfires.

Reminders for students' responsibilities to avoid debt

Aged Pension recipients are in the firing line again, this time from Centrelink's data matching scheme.

Update your details or face paybacks down the track

HOW TO GUIDE: General Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

You'll only have ten minutes to complete the transaction

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

FRESH: Local produce will be on offer at the different markets across the area.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 $770,000 to...

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1,3 & 4/6- Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - SOLD Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the soft sand of...

NEW PRICE GUIDE!!! $985,000 to $1,035,000

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

NEW PRICE GUIDE!!! $925,000 - $995,000

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 $925,000 to...

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

OUTSTANDING VALUE! Modern Home On 1042m2

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

This beautiful property on 1042m2 offers an ideal country lifestyle with the convenience of being able to walk to the local general store, school and childcare.

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

Northern Rivers housing prices under the roof

UNDER THE ROOF: Median house prices across Lismore are under $400,000 and are attracting out of region buyers for lifestyle or investment purposes as capital cities remain increasingly unaffordable.

Houses under $400,000 in high demand

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Lismore, the place to be for better property returns

RENTAL YIELDS: Lismore is offering strong rental yields on properties with owners seeing robust returns for their investments.

Houses and units in 2480 good for investors