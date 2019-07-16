Hockeyroo heaven at Goonellabah

Hockeyroos players Ambrosia Malone and Rebecca Greiner are playing for Queensland in the Australian Under-21 Championships at Goonellabah.

A QUEENSLAND team with two current Hockeyroos will contest the women's final of the Australian Under-21 Championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellbah, tomorrow.

Rebecca Greiner and Ambrosia Malone were part of a 2-0 win over South Australia yesterday and will play Victoria in the final at 1.20pm.

Both women have been part of the Hockeyroos team since last year and have already played 56 games between them.

They now live in Perth and have used the week to reconnect with teammates they grew up playing in Queensland state sides.

"It's nice to come back to this level where we can get more involved and play with our friends,” Malone said.

"There is probably some expectation on the girls but this team would be strong with or without us.

"We've come in off the back of a big year with the Hockeyroos and we're not here to dominate, it's a national tournament and we're all here to play together.”

A new champion will be crowned at under-21 level after NSW missed out on a top four finish after winning the last two years.

Goals to Emily Hamilton-Smith and Amy Lawton helped Victoria to a 2-1 win over Western Australia in the other semi-final.

Greiner and Malone have been on a break from Hockeyroos commitments and were released to play on one condition.

"They pretty much said just don't get injured,” Greiner said.

"Our next tour is Japan in August and we start playing Olympic qualifiers later in the year.

"We've had a really good week here and hopefully we can finish off with a strong performance in the final.”

Meanwhile, Victoria qualified for the men's final after a hard-fought 5-4 win over Western Australia in its semi-final.

Patrick Coates finished the game with a hat-trick for Victoria having now scored nine goals for the tournament.

They will play NSW which features former Coraki junior Tom Brown at 3.30pm.

NSW had a 6-1 win in its semi-final against South Australia.