Cocaine snorting hockey player's grand final blow hits hard

AN ARSENAL hockey player has copped a 12-month ban after he was busted snorting cocaine off a table inside the South Mackay complex on grand final night.

Samuel Lachlan Carson had been on a week off from his job at the mines when he attended the end of season celebration with bags of drugs in his wallet.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the 22 year old was spotted by a venue employee "doing lines of cocaine in the coaching director's room".

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives were called and on searching Carson found him with just under one gram of cocaine and just over one gram of MDMA.

Mackay Hockey confirmed to the Daily Mercury that a number of sanctions were imposed on Carson including the 12-month suspension from hockey until September 2020 - he was also banned from attending the indoor and outdoor hockey facilities until May 31 next year.

Carson is not allowed to take part in any representative hockey duties during the suspension and he must also attend counselling for substance abuse.

A Mackay Hockey spokesperson said the association was "extremely disappointed" in the behaviour.

"This situation was a first for MHA and it was supported at management level that there is a zero tolerance in allowing this type of behaviour within the Mackay hockey community," the spokesperson said.

"Players will be held accountable for their actions.

"Illicit drugs such as cocaine is a societal problem not limited to those involved in sport and players like any other people … will make mistakes."

Carson also had to face court on two counts of possessing dangerous drugs on September 1 to which he pleaded guilty.

Solicitor Antoinette Morton said her client was not eligible for diversion because the weight of the drugs was too high. She pushed for no conviction to be recorded due his lack of criminal history.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen took particular account of the punishment Carson was dealt by Mackay Hockey and said it was "fair enough" under the circumstance.

He labelled Carson's actions as "very foolish" and fined him $450. Convictions were not recorded.

Arsenal Hockey president Adrian Westcott said Carson's actions were not condoned but the club was offering support and encouragement to help him address the reasons behind the event.

"Drugs are a significant problem in the Mackay community," Mr Westcott said.

"As a club we will offer education and support for all our young athletes to steer them aware from drugs and alcohol."