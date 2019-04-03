Hockey community mourns highly respected player

VALE Raymond 'Sandy' McLean (21/07/1933 - 27/03/2019).

Sandy was the ultimate father, pop, brother, friend, workmate, teammate, humble gentleman, great bloke and passionate Canterbury Bulldogs supporter.

Formally of Bungawalybin and Coraki, he was nicknamed Sandy at a young age, due to the colour of his hair.

In his younger years, Sandy played rugby league for Western Suburbs and Woodburn, then hockey for Coraki, South Lismore and Northern Star hockey clubs.

He was part of the Far North Coast Hockey community for more than 50 years, supporting Coraki, Easts and Northern Star players weekly.

Sandy also enjoyed lawn bowls and played with local groups the Heartbeats and Stirrers.

President of the Far North Coast Hockey Association Clint Mallet said in his online tribute:

"Sandy made what was already a formidable team an even better one. Sandy partnered Ted Browning in the inners and he was tenacious, fast, skilled and played the game hard until the end.

"We will miss Sandy with his identifiable Stetson hat and more recently his walking stick. Far North Coast Hockey has benefited from Sandy being part of its community, he has a left us a legacy of children and grandchildren that grace our pitches.

"Sandy will be long remembered as one that gave so much respect to the game, his teammates, opponents and all involved.

"Far North Coast hockey is a better place because Sandy included it in his journey. Our sincere condolences to all Sandy's family and friends. FNC Hockey is equally saddened by this loss and we will miss him and the ways of a gentleman".

A touching tribute was held on Saturday at the FNC Hockey fields prior to the A Grade men's game between two of Sandy's old teams, Coraki and Northern Star.

A minute's silence was held, with his daughter Anne, son-in-law Jason and granddaughter Shania on the field to do the coin toss. The game then commenced with all players loudly chanting three cheers for Sandy. Players from both Coraki and Northern Star, in all grades, wore black armbands in remembrance of Sandy over the weekend, possibly a FNC Hockey first.

Throughout his years, Sandy worked at Hurfords Mill, Piercy and Nott's, the Civic Hotel, Lismore Base Hospital, Lismore Workers Club and was a valued volunteer with Lismore City Lions Club for many years.

He was a proud member of Northern Rivers Nashos, wearing his medals and participating each Anzac Day at the Lismore service.

A much-treasured member of the Summit Gym, St Carthage's Seniors Day Club and the Hilltop where he spent Thursday evenings with good mate and son-in-law Jason, always keen to win a meat tray and the members' draw.

The last few years Sandy has been a valued and respected neighbour at Chauvel Village in Goonellabah.

Sandy had a kind, gentle nature and always gave of himself for the benefit of others.

He was the dearly loved husband of Margaret (deceased), son of Patrick and Alice McLean (both deceased) and brother of eight siblings.

He was the adored father of Janelle, Maria, Anne, Stuart and Donna, father-in-law of Tim, Jason, Chau and Linda and grandfather to Adam, Josh, Kyle, Shania, Ella, Hayley and Charlie.