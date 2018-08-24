Hockey club marks 90 years on the field

GLEE Hockey Club in Lismore will celebrate nine decades of competition and history with its 90th anniversary reunion dinner at the Goonellabah Workers Sports Club tomorrow night.

The reunion will begin with past players, supporters and friends invited to watch Glee 2 play Ballina 2 at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, at 1.30pm followed by the A-grade game between Glee and Easts at 2.55pm.

Memorabilia will be on display at the club, with the dinner and entertainment from 6.30pm.

Glee Girls Hockey Club was formed on July 1, 1928, by Millie Dunn (Gray) at Glynns Store in Lismore.

Of the original members, 11 were on the staff of Glynns Store and the others were their sisters and friends.

Kath Gallagher (Harmon) led the A-grade team from 1928 to 1939.

LEFT: Glee after winning the 2014 FNC A-grade grand final. BELOW: Selfie time for the Glee A-grade team this year. Shez Napper

Glee combined with Marist Brothers Rugby League Club to install the first set of lights at Colemans Point to enable night training rather than being in the frost at 6.30am.

Records show Glee had a men's team from 1948 to 1951 and a special pocket from 1950 is now part of the archives.

Family connections have always been part of the club.

Maria Hofmann (Harris), Val McDonald (Harris) and their brother Alan Harris all played for Glee.

Life member Rhelma Savins, who played with Glee for more than 40 seasons, has her daughters and granddaughters still playing with the club, continuing a family tradition.

A-GRADE GLORY: The Northern Star's A-Grade women's team are playing in 15-times consecutive champions Glee in Lismore for grand final glory this weekend. Alison Paterson

Glee Hockey Club has produced many outstanding players.

Kath Harmon and Lyle Hughes were selected in the first Far North Coast team to leave Lismore in 1929, then in 1939 Muriel Gander (Wappett) and Mary Myles (Ainsworth) together with the Funnel sisters toured the Northern Tablelands and Canberra with the FNC rep team.

In more recent years, Jodie Hamilton, Janet Gray, Janis Hutton, Jan Saul and Renee Dunstan have all played in Australian Masters teams, while Raechel Alback (Mathers), Stephanie Purdy and Kim Clark (Chappel) represented in Australian Country teams.

There have also been many state and regional representatives and umpires including Bette Timms, an Australian international umpire from 1973 to 1975; and NSW State A-badged umpires Rhelma Savins, Kay Smith (Mitchell), Jan Allen (Mitchell) and Gloria Mortimer.

Through the 1960s, '70s and '80s Glee fielded one team and were a major force in the FNC A-grade women's competition.

They won 16 consecutive FNC A-grade premierships from 1962 to 1977 and that amazing feat was repeated from 2001 to 2016.

The club added an A reserve team in 1986 and a B-grade team in 2003 and also fielded junior teams from 1994 to 2013.