Ipswich hockey player Jordyn Holzberger (fourth from left) shares in the Aussie team's silver medal success at her first Commonwealth Games.
Hockey benefits from silver medal-winning player's skills

David Lems
15th Apr 2018 3:30 PM

FORMER Hancock Brothers coach Murray Rogers said hockey was lucky to secure Ipswich's latest Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jordyn Holzberger.

"She was a very talented softballer as well,'' Rogers said.

"She's obviously gifted with hand-eye co-ordination and that sort of thing.

"She's a little unorthodox as a player . . . but there's no doubt she had the drive from a young age to be the best that she can be.''

Rogers said seeing Ipswich born and bred Holzberger share in the silver success was satisfying, especially after what she had done in Ipswich.

"She's been working towards her dream for a very, very long time and she's had a few hiccups along the way,'' he said.

"In elite sport, you have got to be good enough and fit enough at the right time.''

Her climb to the top started in Ipswich's club and school hockey system.

"Not only did she put in the hard yards at rep level but she was available for Hancocks and she was available for (Ipswich) Girls' Grammar games when most of the time we played on grass; we played at 8am on a Saturday morning,'' Rogers said. "She had a commitment to her elite sport but she also had a real commitment to her grassroots level at school and at club, which was always appreciated by the coaches and the other girls in the team.''

