Hobby turns into obsession for opal fossickers

NATURE'S WONDER: Gemfest exhibitor Jim Dutton with youngsters Lachlan Smyth, 10, Zenayah Smyth, 11, and Rachel Green, 4, admire a massive find at his stall. Alison Paterson

FROM pearls to paua, opals to obsidian, fossils and jade to garnet, the Lismore Gemfest attracted hundred of people to its annual event as thousands of people flocked to Lismore Showgrounds.

Hosted by the Lismore Gem and Lapidary Club, the 28th annual Gemfest attracted thousands of people form all over the region, the state and around the country.

There were exhibitions of amazing crystals, rocks and fossils to delight the crowds, while the jewellery on display and for sale reflected an incredible range of design and talent.

Children had fun panning and sifting through piles of rocks and gravel to find semi-precious stones.

Meanwhile, adults who ranged from weathered prospectors from out bush with their own opal mines, to urban jewellers and designers, mixed with collectors of all ages keen to find that elusive gem.

All were happy to show off their finds and creations to an appreciative audience.

Lismore Gem and Lapidiary Club vice-president Jenny Vryenhoek the event was the result of an enormous amount of teamwork.

"It's all due to everyone getting involved and doing a great job," she said.

"We have a lot of support from exhibitors year after year."

For many of the exhibitors, coming to Lismore for Gemfest is a chance to catch up with old friends and make new ones.

Lachlan Smyth, 10, and sister Zeanayah, 11, with friend Rachel Green, 4, admired a massive find at the staff of exhibitor Jim Dutton.

For Pat and Merle McGrath, from Toowoomba, across the boarder, the Lismore Gemfest is an important event on their calender.

Married for 63 years, the pair reckon fossicking and making items from their finds keeps them young.

"It started off as a hobby, but it's become an obsession," Mr McGrath said.

"We have a little opal mine near Duck Creek and we love it."

Once again, the Lismore Gem and Lapidary Club has hosted a great event.