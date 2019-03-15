‘Why I’m striking for climate change’

YOUNG Tasmanians have spoken out about why they why they will walk out of school today to demand their Government act on climate change.

Hundreds of students are expected to meet on Parliament Lawns in Hobart today to demand their representatives in Canberra listen and act on the issue.

Hobart College students Bryher McKeown, 17, and Molly Lynch, 16, are among the group of about 20 young Tasmanians who organised the Hobart School Strike 4 Action.Bryher yesterday said young Tasmanians were striking for future generations.

"We want to stress to the entire Australian community that the youth have power and do have a say; we do have the power to make a change," Bryher said.

"Most importantly, we can get climate action. We have our own conscience, we follow science and we listen to professionals."

Blackmans Bay mum Eve White will take her daughters Tilly and Josie Hutton, seven and four respectively, to today's rally.

Eve White, with her daughters Josie, 4 and Tilly, 7 Hutton. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

"I'm not taking my kids to this event because I don't value education, but because I do value the world that they will live in," Ms White said.

"I think this is an existential threat and I think it's worth missing half a day of school for."

The School Strike 4 Climate will be held throughout Australia and internationally at noon today, in the second such event since November.

Greens leader Cassy O'Connor backed the young Tasmanians and their parents demanding action on climate change.

Cassy O'Connor. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

"The people who gather on these lawns tomorrow should be proud of being part of the biggest social activist movement the world has ever seen," Ms O'Connor said.

"We need people of all ages to stand up and demand action on climate, and these kids are exercising their democratic right outside Parliament here because it's their future that we're stuffing up."