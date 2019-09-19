Hoaxers warned of 'significant' penalties for bogus threats

Southern Cross University vice chancellor and president Professor Adam Shoemaker and Richmond Police District Commander Superindendent Toby Lindsay discuss the lock down of Southern Cross University which occured on Tuesday afternoon.

POLICE investigating Tuesday's hoax shooting threat at Southern Cross University have established Strike Force Heninger to track down the person who made the alarming allegations.

Although no arrests have been made, police have been stationed at the Lismore campus over the last 24 hour, with officers working closely with SCU security and specialist units.

A significant number of police were deployed to to SCU when the campus was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a threatening phone call about a man with firearms planning to target the university.

Richmond PD Superintendent Toby Lindsay said police will not tolerate any threats made, including ones causing potential harm in public places.

"Fortunately, we don't get jobs like that very often,” he said.

"Tuesday's response should be a very strong deterrent to anyone who wants to disrupt schools, universities or any institution and we will prosecute where able anyone who we find to undertake this type of threat.

"Significant consequences and penalties apply for people convicted at court for incidents such as these.”

Supt Lindsay said he was "very proud” of the significant and coordinated police operation undertaken at SCU.

"Uniformed and specialist police were joined by other emergency services to ensure public safety during the challenging incident.

"Richmond Police District, Southern Cross University staff and local schools worked seamlessly to ensure the safety of students, staff and the public.

'Police are grateful for the full cooperation of the many hundreds of people involved.

"As the police commander on scene I was very grateful for the efforts of police, SCU and emergency services staff and the public should have confidence that we are prepared to respond in such manner to ensure community safety.”

Despite suggested reports police have made arrests, Supt Lindsay said are continuing their investigations.

"We have made no arrests ,” he said.

"We responded to the potential threat we're very happy that no one was seriously hurt.

"We are very fortunate in terms of the staff and resources available, we had fantastic assistance from our neighbour the Tweed Byron PD and other specialist commands.

"We had an expanded police presence over the last 24 hours and worked closely with SCU security and we will continue to do so over the coming months.”

Meanwhile, SCU Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker said he was extremely appreciative of the immediate response by police on Tuesday.

"Police are still pursuing the investigation so until they finish that they're not going to stop having communication with us,” he said.

"They're working very hard on the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.