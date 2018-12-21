Ho, ho, ho ... there's something for fishy for everyone

IT'S A rare fisho who wouldn't like to see another bit of tackle under the Christmas tree.

Gifts of big-ticket items like specialty rods and reels can take much research and keen interpretation of hints that might have been laid out months ago.

Stocking-fillers need less thought but seldom fail to please.

Here are some suggestions from the owners and staff of local tackle stores, who know plenty about what local fishos need. They stock gear that suits local species and techniques and have the advice on how to use it.

Joy Urquhart at Casino Outdoor and Disposal recommends Samaki fishing shirts decorated with mud crabs, bass, mangrove jacks or Murray cod in sizes from kids' to 3XL, priced from $50 to $60. There's also a wall of Australian-made timber lures and kids' rod-and reel combos from $20.

Chris Doust from Suffolk's Outdoor Sports in Lismore says snorkelling gear is going out the door this Christmas, with kids' combo kits from about $30. New soft-shell tackle storage systems from Shimano and Plano start at $16.95 and Suffolk's has a massive range of Jackall lures to suit almost every local fish and fisho.

Sheryl Hush at Dave's Bait Shop, Ballina, has soft plastics from $1, kids' tackle boxes full of gear from $9.50, and a range of Jaz metal blades to suit bream and bass up to cobia and snapper. PowerPro braid is on sale at a hot price, 300m only $25 and 500m for $45.

Neil at Evans Head Sports and Marine suggests a couple of the house Scrimdogg lures for flathead, bass and even barra at $7 each. Also popular is the compact Mini Grip Pro fish grabber for $10.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle likes the new Atomic Cicadas for surface bass and bream, as well as the new Zerek Tango Shad Deep 3-5m flathead special for $15-$22, or the Zerek Fish Trap soft vibes from 65mm to 160mm from $12.

Darling fish kill

UPWARDS of 20,000 fish deaths have occurred along a 50km stretch of the Darling River around Menindee.

DPI Fisheries officials said mainly native species, such as bony bream, Murray cod and golden and silver perch, were dead as a result of an oxygen crash combined with a blue-green algae outbreak, the ABC has reported.

"The prolonged dry period has resulted in poor water quality along much of the Darling River,” a DPI spokesman said.

"Algal alerts have been in place for several weeks in the Menindee region and linked to this, low dissolved oxygen levels are likely to occur within slow flowing or still sections of the river.”

CSIRO environmental scientist Tim Malthus said blue-green algae posed a serious threat to marine life.

"Blue-green algae really deteriorates the water quality, plus it has the ability, when in those high concentrations, to release toxins, which are capable of killing fish like we've seen,” Dr Malthus said.

He said algal blooms were driven by high temperatures, low rainfall and a build-up of nutrients from agricultural run-off.

Water NSW will halt flows to the lower Darling below Weir 32 at Menindee at the end of this month.

Some towns, like Menindee, have already been carting water as the river supply became unfit for human consumption.

The only real remedy is water flow.

With the DPI and Water NSW predicting more fish kills, it raised serious concerns for the survivability of native species.

Mr Lay said native fish populations were very good at withstanding poor water quality and long periods of no flow.

"Localised fish kills like this, while very unfortunate, are not uncommon in prolonged periods of drought,” he said.

Water NSW's Tony Webber said a solution could only come from a break in the weather.

But even with heavy rain upstream, there is a chance runoff could be harvested by greedy users before it reached Menindee.

Meanwhile, Keepit Dam on the Namoi River is expected to run dry within weeks, with the remaining fish in there expected to die as well.

Trivia: Stand and deliver

A STAND-UP paddle board is not defined as a vessel under law in NSW.

However, SUP paddlers need to follow the basic water traffic rules, such as keeping a proper lookout and avoiding collisions.

Lifejackets are not mandated for SUP but are recommended, especially where there may be increased risk, such as paddling offshore where help may not be near at hand.