Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

The Hardest Story Ever Told
Entertainment

HO HO HO: It's the hardest Christmas story ever told

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Dec 2018 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:05 PM

IT HAS long been a point of contention what the best Christmas movie of all time is.

However, 20th Century Fox has, quite literally, blown the argument to smithereens.

It's Die Hard.

With a "Ho ho ho" the studio has recut the movie trailer for Bruce Willis' ionic Christmas time jaunt through Nakatomi Plaza, rebranding it as "The Greatest Christmas Story"

Complete with Christmas musack, cheesy voiceover and a storyline that barely skips around the murderous intent of eternal grinch Hans Gruber, you've never quite seen Die Hard presented like this.

The late Alan Rickman, who also starred in perennial Christmas favourite Love Actually is still in there as the witty, yet maniacal villain, and Bruce Willi's on screen wife, the aptly named Holly - also gets a cameo.

And yes, Bruce Willis still gets to say "yippy-kiyay..."

What more could you want at Christmas time. 20th Century Fox wants you to go out and buy the five-pack of movies, naturally, but don't worry about the others (although Die Hard with a Vengeance was pretty good) and rewatch a classic Christmas tale, though perhaps not with the kids.

The argument is settled once and for all, although, wasn't Die Hard 2 at Christmas as well?

20th century fox christmas movies die hard
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Crash ends thieves' 240km joyride in stolen luxury car

    premium_icon Crash ends thieves' 240km joyride in stolen luxury car

    Crime THREE men are still on the run after they stole a Mercedes from a Goonellabah home.

    First look at weather for Christmas Day

    premium_icon First look at weather for Christmas Day

    Weather Start preparing for the festive day with the likely weather in mind

    'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

    premium_icon 'I couldn't feel my arms': Surfer's horror at championships

    Surfing World title was within reach, but something went horribly wrong

    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Investigations under way after car hits cyclist at G'bah

    Breaking The man was taken to hospital after this morning's crash

    Local Partners