Hitting racism for a six at Ballina cricket carnival

HITTING RACISM FOR SIX: Talented junior cricketer Samira Mitchell took her anti-racism message to the crease when she used a special bat containing powerful images during the 2020 LJ Hooker U13 Cricket Carnival in Ballina. On Monday January 6, she also won player of the match.

HITTING RACISM FOR SIX: Talented junior cricketer Samira Mitchell took her anti-racism message to the crease when she used a special bat containing powerful images during the 2020 LJ Hooker U13 Cricket Carnival in Ballina. On Monday January 6, she also won player of the match.

A TALENTED young cricketer wielding a bat with an anti-racism message and Aboriginal designs won player of the match in the U13 Cricket Carnival in Ballina.

On Monday, Mid North Coast player Samira Mitchell, 13, said on social media she was thrilled “to have made 89 off 79 for Mid North Coast 13s at the LJ Hooker Ballina carnival”.

Samira, who plays for Taree West Cricket Club, said she was excited to use the bat, which was painted by her uncle and shows a the Manning River near her home with a shark totem.

“The BBB stands for born and bred on Biripi (country),” she said.

“I am not indigenous... but this is Biripi country I live on, always was, always will be.”

Samira said the front of the bat symbolised working “together as one”.

“The front has a circle that stands for the letter O, as in ‘one’, inside the circle is a T and an A,” she said.

“The little ‘horse shoes’ symbolise indigenous and non-indigenous women sitting around in a circle all together. No one is different, no matter what race or culture.”

In May last year Samira was named in the Female NSW Country Academy squad.



“Racism is toxic, let’s work together to put an end to it,” she said.