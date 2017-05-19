Hit series Planet Earth II's secrets revealed

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford's time-lapse images of local fungi are featured in Sir David Attenborough's documentary Planet Earth II.

PHOTOGRAPHER and fungi expert Steve Axford will offer a presentation on time-lapse photography of fungi and mushrooms sourced in our local rainbow region and used in the acclaimed David Attenborough BBC documentary series Planet Earth 2

Mr Axford, who lives in Lismore, is known around the world for his unique interest in nature and fungi.

Axford considers his photography as an avenue into the natural world.

His work has taken him around the world from Moscow to China and he has been published in global publications such as NatGeo and New Scientist.

More recently he has developed a keen interest in fungi time-lapse images.

Planet Earth II took images taken by Axford from the forest floor to millions around the world.

Axford started photographing rainforests around Lismore about 10 years ago, and in retirement the hobby became an obsession.

Time-lapse footage of Axford's fungi photography have gone viral online as people around the world started to notice that he was discovering plants never seen before.

This is an opportunity to listen to a master local photographer.