Hit-run victim mourned as driver hunted

The man killed in a hit and run in central Queensland has been identified as Jim Murphy.

The 76-year-old, who died from his injuries yesterday, has been remembered as "a great loving person".

Mr Murphy, of Rockhampton, was hit as he crossed the road outside the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St about 8.25pm on Saturday. The car did not stop.

A purple Ford sedan, believed to be the offending car, was found dumped the following day on Port Curtis Rd.

The car believed to be behind the hit and run

Police believe hit and run car is a mid 2000s BA model Ford

Police are currently working through a list of people connected to the vehicle to find the driver.

People who knew Mr Murphy spoke of a kind man who loved horse racing and was a keen poker player.

"This is sooo sad!! RIP jimmy. You were such a great loving person whom will be missed dearly. My condolences to his family and friends," Rosemary Edwards posted on social media.

Ben Ennis wrote on Facebook that he had been speaking to Mr Murphy on the phone just before the crash.

"I'm sorry Jimmy R. I. P we all love you and you will be missed … he was my best mate," he said.

"I'm thinking of doing a cruise for Jimmy as a tribute and remembrance … please help out to keep his memories."

Jim Murphy seen here taking second place in a poker tournament.

Local poker players have been left devastated by the news.

"He was very quiet and a very generous man, he helped those who needed help, he was just a real kind gentle man," a fellow player told the Courier Mail.

"The news has come as a shock it's hit everyone very hard. He will definitely be missed by a lot of people."

A friend of Mr Murphy said he hoped the culprit was caught soon.

"Something's got to be done, because you wouldn't leave a dog by the side of the road," he said.

Mr Murphy suffered severe internal and leg injuries in the crash and succumbed to them in the hospital the following morning.

Police said he had just left the Brunswick Hotel but he was not intoxicated.

Police have urged the driver to come forward before they find them.

"It's probably easier if those people come forward and tell us what they know now," Sgt Ray Pimm said on Sunday.

Police have called on anyone with information to contact them on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444.