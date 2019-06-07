Menu
A Casino man has been arrested for breaching an AVO. Trevor Veale
HIT MAN THREAT: 'I'll see you in hell'

Aisling Brennan
7th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
A CASINO man has been arrested for breaching several domestic-violence related charges against him after he threatened to have his victim executed.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said the man was charged in July 2017 a with a range of domestic-violence related offences and had an AVO served on him.

"In May 2019 the Casino man made numerous threats to have the victim killed and told her that he had arranged for a 'hit man' to execute her and he would see her in hell,” Snr Const Henderson said.

"At 4.20pm on Wednesday police saw the Casino man, who now lives in Te Kowai, Queensland, in a vehicle driving through Casino.

"He was placed under arrest and charged with breach of AVO, stalking, act with intent to influence witness, and an outstanding High Range PCA. He also had five outstanding warrants executed.”

The man was refused bail and was expected to appear in Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

casino crime lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

