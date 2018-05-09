Hit comedy show gets book treatment

COMEDIANS: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are Women Like Us.

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs have translated their hit show Women Like Us into a book.

Nolan said Women Like US (the book) is for anybody who feels cranky and fed up.

"It's for anybody that's cranky and fed up with being told what they should look like, feel like and how to behave,” she said.

Nolan added that it is not uncommon for women to hug and thank them after the show for telling their stories, and for making them feel normal.

"When we started out, we weren't aware of the power of comedy celebrating and satirising our failure to meet social benchmarks about attractiveness, relationships and achievements,” she said.

"It's clear that women still spend far too much time in quiet self-loathing about their looks and who they feel they've failed to be.

"Our message is about self-acceptance.”

The stand-up comedians are motivated by a desire to create conversations among women who may not identify as feminists, but on closer look, realise they share many of the same values.