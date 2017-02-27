Hit children's show coming to Lismore

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is based on the childrenâ€™s book of the same name, where Eric Carleâ€™s stories that come to life on stage.

FOLLOWING sold out audiences to over 55,000 people in 2015 and 2016, the The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has announced three performance in Lismore City Hall

The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a children's picture book designed, illustrated and written by Eric Carle, first published in 1969.

It tells the story of a caterpillar who eats its way through a wide variety of foodstuffs before pupating and emerging as a butterfly.

The winner of many children's literature awards and a major graphic design award, it has sold 30 million copies worldwide and has been described as "one of the greatest childhood classics of all time.” (The Guardian)

This show features a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle's beloved books for the stage: The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Producers Jonathan Rockefeller and Michael Sieders are both thrilled to be entrusted with transforming these beloved books into a theatrical event for children.

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a seminal children's book, one that has introduced generations of children into the wonderful world of storytelling,” said Jonathan Worsley.

"Now we have the opportunity to do the very same - to introduce a whole new generation to the story telling through theatre, for many this will be their first experience and we want to make it a magical one.

"To faithfully take a book that means so much to so many people, and create a new interpretation for the stage is both a privilege and an honour.”