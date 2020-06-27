History with the Hendersons

MARGARET and Geoff Henderson are well known around the traps as avid historians and readers of the Northern Star.

With the final print edition on Saturday the couple shared some fond memories with us.

As a boy, Mr Henderson would ride his horse to North Creek Post Office to pick up the Northern Star to then deliver it to several neighbours.

“It used to come all rolled up with the person’s name on it,” he said.

Later, the school bus kid who held the door for the driver would also hurl papers from the speeding bus to people’s houses.

“The idea was to get it in the driveway but a lot of them landed on the roof or in the lantana bush,” he said.

Being a broadsheet for years Mrs Henderson commented that it was a good size if you wanted to wrap something up in it.

“We always got it at home. I think at one stage it came in an empty cream can … a lot of people got it delivered that way.”

Listing all the community notices from births, weddings, deaths to sales, shipping information, departures and arrivals of boats and the trains, the Northern Star cemented its original family-owned values into the community.

“The Northern Star’s been wonderful, it was always a real community paper,” Mrs Henderson said.

“I remember a Melbourne paper made a story about the only ‘country’ Miss Australia some time back and it really annoyed me because Judy Gainford from Lismore had won the Miss Australia a few years before, so I wrote to the editor Cliff Murray with this little bit enclosed and he put it in the paper.”

“If there was something going on locally that people wanted to make sure they brought attention to you’d usually get an article written about it in the Northern Star,” Mr Henderson said.

HISTORY: Locally family-owned Broadsheet of the Northern Star's 60th Jubilee anniversary.

“I’m a bit annoyed at the loss of the paper actually, my father-in-law is in his 90s. He doesn’t have a computer and yet he gets the paper every day and now he’s not able to.”

Like the paper and the radio in the 40s that served as a community party line, is our love of technology the real party-pooper?