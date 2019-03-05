History preserved, future secured with $714,000 project

HISTORY PRESERVED: Community members and delegates gathered for the official opening of the newly renovated Kyogle Memorial Institute hall today.

THE revamped heritage-listed Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall is now poised to attract more visitors, create local jobs and boost the economy.

At its official opening Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the well-used and loved hall would help to secure Kyogle's economic future.

"An economic impact assessment by Regional Development Australia found the project would add $800,000 to the local economy over the next decade,” Mr Hogan said.

"Kyogle is the gateway to the Northern Rivers for many domestic and international visitors travelling from the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

"This is a wonderful project that has reinstated the building's original entrance on the main street.”

Other work included alterations to the first floor area to create a space for an art gallery and cultural area, a new lift, new display areas to showcase the historic features of the hall and its uses over time, new lighting and a sound booth in the main auditorium.

The Federal Government contributed $267,000 to the $714,000 revitalisation project, with the State Government contributing a further $220,000 and Kyogle Council $224,000.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said the renovated KMI was the new centrepiece of Kyogle's main street.

"It offers the community a state-of-the-art facility which will attract the best travelling shows while also providing a professional space where meetings and functions can be hosted,” he said.

"I greatly support this project which compliments the work Council has done to beautify Kyogle's main street.”

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the refurbishment of the Kyogle Memorial Institute was identified by the community as a priority, and Council is delighted to be partnering with the Australian and NSW governments to deliver the project.

"Community Halls like the Kyogle Memorial Institute are often the heart of a community's social life, where formal events, performances by local artists and local dances are held,” she said.

"A lot of planning, community engagement and lobbying has gone into this project and I am pleased to see it come to fruition.”

Mr Hogan further announced basketball players at Kyogle would get a new court at Anzac Park thanks to a Federal Government grant.

"The Council came to me because youth in Kyogle identified a gap in the existing public sports facilities,” he said.

"This grant will allow the Council to replace the existing netball posts on one court at Anzac Park to provide changeable netball and basketball posts and line markings.”