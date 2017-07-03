HISTORY: Horse racing brought settlers together

HORSE racing has always been a popular sport with Australians.

In the Richmond River District the first racecourse was in Casino which had, by the 1850s, become the main town.

Casino was very much a squatters' town and it was the squatters who established the racecourse and provided most of the horses for races.

However, the cedar cutters, who made up much of the nearby population, were keenly interested in racing, even if it was just as punters.

There were no book- makers but that did not stop the betting.

People came from miles around to attend a meeting. James Ainsworth-related one such event in his reminiscences.

In 1854 he was one of a party which set out to row from Ballina to Casino. James had been included as he was a young but very able jockey.

They left Ballina at four o'clock one afternoon, rowed continuously through the night, and arrived at Casino about 10 o'clock the next morning.

The alternative would have been a very lengthy overland route via Evans Head and Woodburn.

After such an effort most of the men retired to the refreshments tent. Some time later they climbed to the flat slab roof of the grandstand which was a favoured vantage point.

Underneath was the weighing room and steward's office.

Here one of the squatters was engaged in official business but soon became aware of a wet trickle down his neck. Looking up he saw it was coming through a crack in the roof.

Rushing out he was just in time to see one of the Ballina party amusing himself by practising the art of spitting through a crack in the slabs.

Fuming, the squatter demanded justice. This almost started a riot as others, some bored, others slightly emboldened by rum, came to take sides.

The two sides had very little in common at any time and a fight was always popular sport!

George Williams, a more discerning member of the Ballina contingent, decided things had gone far enough.

He soundly condemned the offender but warned the squatter not to call the police as in that case, he would be bound to support his friend.

The squatter saw the sense of the argument as well as realising probably that the races were more important than his pride or hurt feelings.

He went back to work while Joe was persuaded to leave the hole in the roof!

Other towns later held race meetings as the population increased.

Horses were imported so that bloodlines could be improved. Lismore and Ballina had their own racetracks and Jockey Clubs.

Picnic races were also very popular and often the beaches were used for these.

One beach was the long Seven Mile Stretch at Lennox Head. In those days the beach-sands went further out to the water-line so there was a good width for racing as well as for spectators, although most spectators perched on the high banks above to avoid getting run over by straying animals.

This stretch of beach was also used as the main "road” north to the Brunswick and Tweed areas.

Heavy wagons taking produce to the boats at Byron Bay often got bogged in the sand so some sections had been hardened with bark and even metal.

Areas thought to be too dangerous were cordoned off so that the race horses would avoid injury.

The Seven Mile Beach played an important role in many ways in our early history. Much of the beach has now been reclaimed by the ocean.