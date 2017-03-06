29°
News

HISTORY: Bloch sisters were writers for RAN

Geoff & Margaret Henderson | 6th Mar 2017 5:15 AM
HMAS Penguin the administrative headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy in New South Wales and for much of Australia.
HMAS Penguin the administrative headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy in New South Wales and for much of Australia.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN collecting the names and details of service personnel who enlisted in the Second World War, various questions come to the surface - who were these people really; what was their occupation prior to joining the forces; what happened to them when they returned; and what did they actually do while they were in the services?

Some of these questions can be answered from other records, of course, while other answers are elusive. This is not helped by the fact that there are many typographical errors in the service records, and that some of the abbreviations do not appear to make sense, and cannot be found in the official abbreviations.

Take, for instance, the Bloch sisters Beryl and Edith, of Tenterfield.

They both enlisted in the Royal Australian Navy in 1944 and became writers (or WR) at the Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, HMAS Penguin.

Their brother had also joined the Navy in 1943 and became a radar operator. Their parents lived in Tenterfield where their father was a telephone mechanic. Prior to enlisting, Beryl had been a clerk working in Tenterfield while her sister, Edith, had been a law clerk working in Tamworth and later Tenterfield.

After the war the sisters returned to these occupations in Tenterfield while their brother, Raymond, studied to become a soil conservationist. He later became a farmer at Goolmangar.

All this is fairly straightforward apart from the sisters both being "writers” while in the Navy.

What did they write, and if it was publicity or journalism why did they not continue this occupation when they returned to Tenterfield? Part of the answer lies in Royal Navy history dating back to the 1860s when clerical duties had become tedious and time-consuming for senior rank personnel and officers. Civilian scribes or clerks were employed to take over these duties. [One of these was the famous Samuel Pepys.] They were given the title of "writer” and the title has continued down the years, and eventually was taken over by the Australian Navy when it was established. Some civil clerks are still employed apparently, now usually from the public service.

Naval recruits training as clerks require a fairly high level of education. In times of war it would be natural to choose people, especially women, who were already working as clerks.

Beryl and Edith Bloch would have been ideal recruits, especially Edith who was a law clerk.

They would have been based at HMAS Penguin because that was the administrative headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy in New South Wales and for much of Australia. It was also the main training establishment for the Navy and provided specialist training for all areas of the Navy.

What would a writer be required to write? Writers did not sit down all day writing stories as one might imagine. There was executive support to senior officers, communications with visiting vessels, communication with the families of crew members, support for other naval personnel, orders, accounts, rosters, and clerical duties generally. This was to allow ratings and other naval personnel to concentrate on their basic duties. There were forms to be designed, letters to be written, telephones to be answered, messages to be followed up, research to be undertaken. In fact, there were a multitude of tasks.

The ideal writer would have plenty of commonsense, be accurate, dependable, and diplomatic. The Bloch sisters would have fitted these requirements.

Beryl Bloch married John Hall in 1949 and moved to Sydney; she died in 1995. Edith appears to have remained a law clerk in Tenterfield. She died in 2003.

Prepared by Geoff & Margaret Henderson for Richmond River Historical Society, Lismore.

Telephone: 02 6621 9993. Email: info@richhistory.org.au

Hours: Museum - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm; Research Room - Monday & Wednesday 10am-4pm.

Lismore Northern Star
Pursuit: Two cars rammed by violent driver in Lismore

Pursuit: Two cars rammed by violent driver in Lismore

A VICTORIAN man will appear at court today after allegedly ramming two vehicles, including a police car, and triggering a pursuit in Lismore.

  • News

  • 6th Mar 2017 8:57 AM

Vet, businessman, life-savers speak up on shark mitigation

A 3.8metre great white swims off Fingal Head on December 19, 2016

Federal Inquiry attracted less than 20 submissions nationally

Pauline Hanson's views "ignorant, dangerous" on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

HISTORY: Bloch sisters were writers for RAN

HMAS Penguin the administrative headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy in New South Wales and for much of Australia.

Tenterfield duo worked as clerks before enlisting in World War

Local Partners

HISTORY: Bloch sisters were writers for RAN

TENTERFIELD duo worked as clerks before they enlisted in the Second World War.

From anorexia to yoga queen: an anonymous tale

Portrait of Aurora Blue by Rebecca Ryan.

Inspiring women uncovered at the Lismore Women's Festival.

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

TEAM: Farmer Matt Everest and Mullum Farmers Market staff Sarah Kinneally and Gavin Powell plus stall assistant Tammy Ayres at a recent Mullum Farmers Market.

Where to get great coffee and fresh local produce from.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

15 awesome things to do this week

TEAM: Jenny Harley, Kelly Adamson, (at front) Irene Shinn, Chrissy Hancock (at back) of Hybrid Fitness in Grafton, at the 2014 Samson Challenge.

Sports, fermentation, party and a repair cafe, among others

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

AS THE title of this book suggests, the story takes a while to get going.s

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

Adele will perform on Saturday and Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Mum listens to Adele song 1432 times in five days

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

613 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Owners bought elsewhere!

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $895,000 to...

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!