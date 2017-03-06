HISTORY: Bloch sisters were writers for RAN

HMAS Penguin the administrative headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy in New South Wales and for much of Australia.

WHEN collecting the names and details of service personnel who enlisted in the Second World War, various questions come to the surface - who were these people really; what was their occupation prior to joining the forces; what happened to them when they returned; and what did they actually do while they were in the services?

Some of these questions can be answered from other records, of course, while other answers are elusive. This is not helped by the fact that there are many typographical errors in the service records, and that some of the abbreviations do not appear to make sense, and cannot be found in the official abbreviations.

Take, for instance, the Bloch sisters Beryl and Edith, of Tenterfield.

They both enlisted in the Royal Australian Navy in 1944 and became writers (or WR) at the Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, HMAS Penguin.

Their brother had also joined the Navy in 1943 and became a radar operator. Their parents lived in Tenterfield where their father was a telephone mechanic. Prior to enlisting, Beryl had been a clerk working in Tenterfield while her sister, Edith, had been a law clerk working in Tamworth and later Tenterfield.

After the war the sisters returned to these occupations in Tenterfield while their brother, Raymond, studied to become a soil conservationist. He later became a farmer at Goolmangar.

All this is fairly straightforward apart from the sisters both being "writers” while in the Navy.

What did they write, and if it was publicity or journalism why did they not continue this occupation when they returned to Tenterfield? Part of the answer lies in Royal Navy history dating back to the 1860s when clerical duties had become tedious and time-consuming for senior rank personnel and officers. Civilian scribes or clerks were employed to take over these duties. [One of these was the famous Samuel Pepys.] They were given the title of "writer” and the title has continued down the years, and eventually was taken over by the Australian Navy when it was established. Some civil clerks are still employed apparently, now usually from the public service.

Naval recruits training as clerks require a fairly high level of education. In times of war it would be natural to choose people, especially women, who were already working as clerks.

Beryl and Edith Bloch would have been ideal recruits, especially Edith who was a law clerk.

They would have been based at HMAS Penguin because that was the administrative headquarters of the Royal Australian Navy in New South Wales and for much of Australia. It was also the main training establishment for the Navy and provided specialist training for all areas of the Navy.

What would a writer be required to write? Writers did not sit down all day writing stories as one might imagine. There was executive support to senior officers, communications with visiting vessels, communication with the families of crew members, support for other naval personnel, orders, accounts, rosters, and clerical duties generally. This was to allow ratings and other naval personnel to concentrate on their basic duties. There were forms to be designed, letters to be written, telephones to be answered, messages to be followed up, research to be undertaken. In fact, there were a multitude of tasks.

The ideal writer would have plenty of commonsense, be accurate, dependable, and diplomatic. The Bloch sisters would have fitted these requirements.

Beryl Bloch married John Hall in 1949 and moved to Sydney; she died in 1995. Edith appears to have remained a law clerk in Tenterfield. She died in 2003.

