Historical book Mayors launched at council chambers

Casino's Dorothy Sullivan and Robyn Nesbitt wrote and launched historical book Mayors at the Richmond Valley Council Chambers in Casino.

Former mayor Charlie Cox and descendants of mayors attended the launch including mayor John Sullivan, Gerry Kelly, Elsner Jones, Col Sullivan, Dr Jabour and the very first mayor of Casino Frederick Burgen.

Chris Gulaptis MP officially launched the book and said the role of mayor defined the council.

Mayors can be purchased from the Casino History Museum in Walker St.