Crime

Historic statue defaced in Sydney

by Joe Attanasio
3rd Sep 2020 3:52 PM
Police are appealing for information after a historic statue of Queen Victoria was vandalised in Sydney's CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

The words "vape don't rape" were spray-painted onto the statue, which is located at the south entrance of the Queen Victoria Building, in central Sydney, about 3.50pm.

A man who police believe may be able to assist with inquiries has been filmed on CCTV leaving the scene about the time of the incident.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of a slim build, and aged in his mid-20s.

At the time, he was wearing a white hooded jumper printed with a large blue eye and coloured paint on it, sunglasses, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

 

Graffiti spray-painted on the Queen Victoria statue outside Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building.
The man was carrying a black backpack and a skateboard.

Police have also received reports of graffiti in other parts of the CBD and are investigating whether the incidents might be linked.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers.com.au.

The incident follows a string of vandalism on other historic statues, including statues of Captain Cook in Randwick and Hyde Park earlier in the year.

